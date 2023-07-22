Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 26,672 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 468.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,823 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,865,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.63%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

