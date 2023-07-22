Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

