B. Riley Begins Coverage on Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.85.

NYSE:CARS opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cars.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cars.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,534,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

