Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 15th

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of BLX opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

