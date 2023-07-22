Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.9 %

BAC stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $254.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

