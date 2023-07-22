Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

