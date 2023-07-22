Bank of Stockton Sells 3,828 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

