Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.40. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

