Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 110.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

