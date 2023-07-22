Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $480,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

EXC opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

