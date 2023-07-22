Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Corteva Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

