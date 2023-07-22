Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.