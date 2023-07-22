Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 10,501 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNP stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

