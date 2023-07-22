Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,674 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

CBOE opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.51. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

