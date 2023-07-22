Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 32,124 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,124 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Vertiv stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang purchased 35,001 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,140.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,579,524 shares of company stock worth $80,909,045. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

