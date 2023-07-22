Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,257 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 65,946 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $18.80 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

