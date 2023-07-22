Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 654 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PPL were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in PPL by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 707,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PPL Stock Performance
Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PPL
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.