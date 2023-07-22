Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 15th

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.79. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

