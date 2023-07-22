Barclays Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $368.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $336.00 to $368.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAYC. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $374.35.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $350.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $262.11 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.51.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after acquiring an additional 347,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after acquiring an additional 334,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,527 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.