Barclays Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $134.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.52.

Datadog Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.41.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,199 shares of company stock valued at $86,272,373 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Datadog by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

