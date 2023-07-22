Barclays Raises Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $21.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on IAS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Integral Ad Science Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 203.20 and a beta of 1.57. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $20.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science
In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,200,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock worth $268,029,774. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
