Barclays Raises Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $21.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IAS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 203.20 and a beta of 1.57. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. Analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,200,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock worth $268,029,774. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.