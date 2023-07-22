Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Set at C$6.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.00 price objective on Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.26.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of C$555.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.8207024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,274.00. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

