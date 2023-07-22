BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$61.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.31.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$58.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. BCE has a twelve month low of C$55.66 and a twelve month high of C$66.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2216722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.72%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.