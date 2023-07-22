BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$61.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.31.
BCE Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BCE stock opened at C$58.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. BCE has a twelve month low of C$55.66 and a twelve month high of C$66.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.72%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
