Beldex (BDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.74 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $226.50 million and $2.74 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.27 or 0.06314361 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00045992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,222,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,581,802,774 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

