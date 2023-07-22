Benchmark Downgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Hold

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $130.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $138.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

