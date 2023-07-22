BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $13.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $209,635.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $209,635.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,956.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $504,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

BigCommerce Trading Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $4,285,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 833,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 337,300 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $749.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.81. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 142.71%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

