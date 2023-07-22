Bitcoin Private One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00106106 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00028539 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

