BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.16 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. BitShares has a market cap of $30.16 million and approximately $962,212.59 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002323 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002456 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000988 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,982,330 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.