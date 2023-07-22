Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in June

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.