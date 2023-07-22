Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Shares Gap Down to $108.17

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.17, but opened at $104.80. Blackstone shares last traded at $105.17, with a volume of 1,249,670 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

