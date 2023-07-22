Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in June

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 60,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

BOAC opened at $10.02 on Friday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

