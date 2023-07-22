Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,800.00 at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,774.60.

Booking Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,923.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,691.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,564.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,998.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

