Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $96.59.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

