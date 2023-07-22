Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Update

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 11,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,213 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $69,287,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 243,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,175,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,972 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 103,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.