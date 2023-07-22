Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Update

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 11,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
