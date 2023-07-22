Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) PT at C$36.13

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$26.56 on Monday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$24.50 and a 1-year high of C$55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.08.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$637.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 0.9040216 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

