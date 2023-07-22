Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $18.00

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,364 shares of company stock worth $117,712. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

