Brokerages Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target at $21.11

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of BASE opened at $15.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $735.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.35. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $182,884.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,887.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 471,532 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,612 shares of company stock worth $765,996. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in Couchbase by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,372,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 252,155 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Couchbase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP boosted its position in Couchbase by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 467,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 206,022 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

