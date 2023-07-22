Brokerages Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price at $5.05

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

SPCE opened at $3.83 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

