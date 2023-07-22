Brokers Offer Predictions for PHX Minerals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PHX Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 44.30%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PHX Minerals from $6.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Shares of PHX opened at $3.13 on Thursday. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

