Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) & Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Financial Contrast

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) and Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and Brunello Cucinelli’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermès International Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A Brunello Cucinelli N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Brunello Cucinelli pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brunello Cucinelli pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermès International Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A $7.84 270.68 Brunello Cucinelli N/A N/A N/A $0.24 180.85

This table compares Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and Brunello Cucinelli’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brunello Cucinelli is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and Brunello Cucinelli, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermès International Société en commandite par actions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brunello Cucinelli 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus price target of $1,450.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.63%. Brunello Cucinelli has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.29%. Given Brunello Cucinelli’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brunello Cucinelli is more favorable than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions beats Brunello Cucinelli on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes. It also provides silk and textiles for men and women; art of living and tableware products; perfumes; and watches. In addition, the company is also involved in weaving, engraving, printing, dyeing, finishing, and producing textiles; and purchasing, tanning, dyeing, finishing, and selling precious leathers. It sells its products through a network of stores worldwide. The company also sells watches, perfumes, and tableware through a network of specialized stores. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions was founded in 1837 and is based in Paris, France. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions operates as a subsidiary of H51 SAS.

About Brunello Cucinelli

(Get Free Report)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers. It also provides men's collection, such as coats and jackets, knitwear, blazers, suits, tuxedos, t-shirts and polos, shirts, pants, denims, travel wear; sneakers, lace-ups, loafers; leather goods, bags, hats, belts, scarves; other accessories; and kids collections. In addition, the company offers lifestyle products, which include throw and blanket, cushion, studio products, candle and fragrance, travel essential, décor sets, leisure wear, kitchen and table ware, and ceramic creation products. It manages and operates directly operated stores and wholesale monobrand boutiques. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Solomeo, Italy. Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Foro delle Arti S.r.l.

