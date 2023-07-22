Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $2,850.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,850.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZLFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bunzl from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale started coverage on Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Bunzl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $36.80 on Monday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Bunzl Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.5118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

