Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $2,850.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,850.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZLFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bunzl from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale started coverage on Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.
Bunzl Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $36.80 on Monday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61.
Bunzl Increases Dividend
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.