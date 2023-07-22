Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 963,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dawson James decreased their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $9.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.41. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

