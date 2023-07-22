Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.06 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.91.

Calix stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. Calix has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $223,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

