Calix’s (CALX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.91.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36.

Insider Activity

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Calix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 45.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.