Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CU opened at C$34.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$33.24 and a 12-month high of C$41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.65.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3175355 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

About Canadian Utilities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.83%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

