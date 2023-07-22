Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of several other research reports. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

CARR opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

