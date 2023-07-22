Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wedbush to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2025 earnings at ($5.29) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVNA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $45.62 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 14,831.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

