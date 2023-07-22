Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 34.24% from the company’s current price.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $45.62 on Thursday. Carvana has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $58.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $3,431,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,407,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after buying an additional 122,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 61,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.