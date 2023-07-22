Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.70.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.39. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

