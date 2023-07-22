Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Centene were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Centene by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Centene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Centene by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.28.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

